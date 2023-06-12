Who Got The Work

Paccar, a Washington-based truck manufacturer, has turned to attorney Ryan Patterson of Thorpe Shwer PC to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed April 28 in Arizona District Court by the Ghelfi Law Group and Shumway Law on behalf of the Estate of Jose Luis Jauregui Soto, who was employed as a truck driver for dairy-based company Shamrock Farms. The suit claims that an installed Bendix Wingman Advanced collision avoidance and mitigation technology service failed to perform in its intended manner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi, is 2:23-cv-00729, Jauregui v. Daimler Truck North America LLC et al.

Automotive

June 12, 2023, 7:56 AM

Sandra Jauregui

Shumway Law PLLC

Ghelfi Law Group PLLC

Daimler Truck North America LLC

Paccar Incorporated

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Jones Skelton & Hochuli

Rusing Lopez Lizardi

Thorpe Shwer PC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims