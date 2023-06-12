Paccar, a Washington-based truck manufacturer, has turned to attorney Ryan Patterson of Thorpe Shwer PC to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed April 28 in Arizona District Court by the Ghelfi Law Group and Shumway Law on behalf of the Estate of Jose Luis Jauregui Soto, who was employed as a truck driver for dairy-based company Shamrock Farms. The suit claims that an installed Bendix Wingman Advanced collision avoidance and mitigation technology service failed to perform in its intended manner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi, is 2:23-cv-00729, Jauregui v. Daimler Truck North America LLC et al.
Automotive
June 12, 2023, 7:56 AM