New Suit - Wrongful Death

Paccar, Daimler Truck North America and Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Friday in Arizona District Court. The court action, arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Shumway Law and Ghelfi Law Group on behalf of the Estate of Jose Luis Jauregui Soto. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00729, Jauregui v. Daimler Truck North America LLC et al.

Automotive

April 28, 2023, 8:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Jauregui

Plaintiffs

Shumway Law PLLC

Ghelfi Law Group PLLC

defendants

Daimler Truck North America LLC

Paccar Incorporated

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims