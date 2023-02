New Suit

JAT Petroleum filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government on Friday in Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Kean Miller and Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz, challenges the U.S. Department of Agriculture's withdrawal of SNAP benefits from Main Street Market & Deli of Greensburg. The case is 3:23-cv-00068, JAT Petroleum LLC v. United States of America.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 03, 2023, 7:22 PM