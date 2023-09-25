Who Got The Work

Jackson Lewis principal and office litigation manager Roger G. Trim has entered an appearance for Kiniksa Pharmaceutical Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 8 in Colorado District Court by King Employment Law on behalf of an Asian female employed at the executive level who contends that she was demoted and pressured to accept a severance package after advocating for hiring well qualified minorities. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty, is 1:23-cv-02011, Jaszewski v. Kiniksa Pharmaceutical Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 25, 2023, 9:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Naomi Jaszewski

Plaintiffs

King Employment Law LLC

defendants

Kiniksa Pharmaceutical Corp.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

Marathas Barrow & Weatherhead LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination