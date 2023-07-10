Who Got The Work

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Joshua Hill Jr. and Daniel J. Kramer have stepped in to represent NextEra Energy and other defendants in a pending securities class action centered on the company's subsidiary Florida Power and Light and its political consulting firm Matrix LLC. The complaint, filed May 26 in Florida Southern District Court by Block & Leviton and Edelsberg Law, claims that Florida Power and Matrix violated federal campaign finance laws by using a network of nonprofits to funnel funds to certain 'ghost candidates' intended to undermine incumbent political campaigns for the state legislature. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:23-cv-80833, Jastram v. Nextera Energy, Inc. et al.

July 10, 2023, 6:47 AM

Maha Jastram

Christopher Chagas Gold

Block & Leviton

Nextera Energy, Inc.

David P. Reuter

Eric Silagy

James Robo

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Martinez-Cid Law

