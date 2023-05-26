New Suit - Securities Class Action

NextEra Energy and other defendants were slapped with a securities class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court centered on the company's subsidiary Florida Power and Light and its political consulting firm Matrix LLC. The lawsuit, brought by Block & Leviton and Edelsberg Law, claims that Florida Power and Matrix violated federal campaign finance laws by using a network of nonprofits to funnel funds to certain 'ghost candidates' intended to undermine incumbent political campaigns for the state legislature. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80833, Jastram v. Nextera Energy, Inc. et al.

May 26, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Maha Jastram

Plaintiffs

Christopher Chagas Gold

defendants

Nextera Energy, Inc.

David P. Reuter

Eric Silagy

James Robo

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws