Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against GeoVera Specialty Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from Hurricane Irma, was filed by Orr Cook on behalf of Jasper Contractors. The case is 2:22-cv-14349, Jasper Contractors Inc. v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 12:49 PM