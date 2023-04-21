Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Blank Rome on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against Honeywell International and Ace Hardware to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on behalf of Ace distribution center employees who assert that Honeywell’s 'Vocollect' technology is used to store their biometrics in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-02533, Jason v. Honeywell International, Inc et al.

AI & Automation

April 21, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Sprowls Jason

defendants

Ace Hardware Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims