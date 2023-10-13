Who Got The Work

Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, has turned to lawyer Ophir Johna of Maynard Nexsen to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 23 in California Central District Court by the McKennon Law Group on behalf of Jason Kim. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 8:23-cv-01579, Jason Kim v. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2023, 2:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Kim

Plaintiffs

Mckennon Law Group PC

Mckennon Law Group Apc

defendants

The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Does

defendant counsels

Maynard Nexsen LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations