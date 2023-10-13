Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, has turned to lawyer Ophir Johna of Maynard Nexsen to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 23 in California Central District Court by the McKennon Law Group on behalf of Jason Kim. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 8:23-cv-01579, Jason Kim v. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America et al.
Insurance
October 13, 2023, 2:24 PM