Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Glenn E. Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owners of a 2017 FCA Chrysler Pacifica. The case is 2:23-cv-02146, Bowen et al. v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

March 22, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Bowen

Kelly Bowen

defendants

FCA US LLC

Glenn E. Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects