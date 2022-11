Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Figari & Davenport on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, over payments for medical services rendered, was filed by Nichols Brar Weitzner & Thomas on behalf of the Estate of Bridget Sullivan and Jason Bailey M.D. P.A. The case is 4:22-cv-04078, Jason Bailey, M.D., P.A. et al v. UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company.