Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims pertaining to a yacht, was filed by De Marco & De Marco on behalf of Jarvis Marine Inc. The case is 3:22-cv-05667, Jarvis Marine, Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Company Of America et al.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 4:15 PM