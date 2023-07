Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a data breach class action against Great Valley Cardiology and Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Ahdoot & Wolfson on behalf of over 181,000 former and current patients. The case is 3:23-cv-01237, Jarrow v. Commonwealth Health Physician Network et al.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Michelle Jarrow

Plaintiffs

Ahdoot & Wolfson

defendants

Commonwealth Health Physician Network

Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims