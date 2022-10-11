New Suit - Securities

DonnaMarie Jarosz, a 50% owner of consulting firm KSJ & Associates, filed a shareholder lawsuit against ex-husband, CEO and co-owner Kasimier Jarosz on Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The complaint, brought by Morgan Lewis & Bockius, accuses the defendant of misappropriating company assets and sabotaging operations in order to deliberately drive the company into dissolution following the parties' divorce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02594, Jarosz et al. v. Jarosz.

October 11, 2022, 12:19 PM