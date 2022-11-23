New Suit - Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was hit with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court in connection with a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling to vacate a decision that George Jarkesy Jr. had committed securities fraud. The court action was brought by Hardin Law Office, S. Michael McColloch PLLC and other counsel on behalf of Jarkesy, a political talk show host and hedge fund manager who maintains that he was wrongfully prosecuted. Jarkesy seeks information regarding a 'control deficiency' which has allegedly indicated that documents stored in the administrative adjudications system could be compromised. The case is 3:22-cv-00405, Jarkesy v. Securities & Exchange Commission.

November 23, 2022, 1:05 PM