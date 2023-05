New Suit - Contract

Holland & Knight filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Jaris Lending LLC. The complaint, over a loan dispute, pursues claims against TLC Community Foundation and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01181, jaris Lending, LLC v. Morgan et al.

Florida

May 27, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

jaris Lending, LLC

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

Coreen Morgan

Talk of the Town Catering and Events Inc., a Florida corporation

Talk of the Town Group LLC d/b/a Talk of the Town Weddings, a dissolved Florida limited liability company

TLC Community Foundation, Inc., a Florida corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract