Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Colorado District Court. The suit, centered on claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Franklin D. Azar & Associates on behalf of Katherine Jaramillo. The case is 1:22-cv-02735, Jaramillo v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 8:05 PM