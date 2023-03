New Suit - Securities Class Action

DISH Network and certain top officials were hit with a securities class action Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Pomerantz LLP, alleges that the defendants have failed to disclose that the company has deficient cybersecurity, leaving customer data vulnerable to breaches and increasing the likelihood of service outages. The case is 1:23-cv-00734, Jaramillo v. DISH Network Corporation et al.

Telecommunications

March 23, 2023, 2:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Miguel Jaramillo

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

DISH Network Corporation

Charles W. Ergen

Paul W. Orban

W. Erik Carlson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws