Who Got The Work

Andrew P. Smith and R. Mitchell Moore of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC have stepped in to defend West Virginia Mobile Drug Testing Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 31 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer and the Law Offices of Tony B. Jobe on behalf of Emanuel Jara, who contends that the defendant failed to complete Jara’s alcohol test collection requested by his employer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, is 1:23-cv-00032, Jara v. West Virginia Mobile Drug Testing, Inc.

West Virginia

May 15, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Emanuel Jara

Plaintiffs

Shuman McCuskey Slicer

Law Offices Of Tony B. Jobe

defendants

West Virginia Mobile Drug Testing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims