Andrew P. Smith and R. Mitchell Moore of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC have stepped in to defend West Virginia Mobile Drug Testing Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 31 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer and the Law Offices of Tony B. Jobe on behalf of Emanuel Jara, who contends that the defendant failed to complete Jara’s alcohol test collection requested by his employer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, is 1:23-cv-00032, Jara v. West Virginia Mobile Drug Testing, Inc.
West Virginia
May 15, 2023, 10:13 AM