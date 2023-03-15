New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed an employment lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The complaint accuses property preservation services company Field Asset Services Inc. and other defendants of misclassifying the plaintiff as an 'independent contractor' and failing to pay him for overtime hours worked or reimburse him for business expenses, such as general liability and workers' compensation insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01150, Jaques v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 15, 2023, 7:27 AM