News From Law.com International

Japanese law firm Kojimachi Oodori Sogo Law Office has filed a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court against Monex Group Inc, a Tokyo-based online securities brokerage firm, on behalf of an individual investor seeking about $200,000 in compensation for Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond losses.

July 31, 2023, 5:28 AM

nature of claim: /