International law firms have been benefitting from a recent spate of outbound M&A acquisitions by Japanese multinationals after a years-long slump, while global law firms grappling with an uncertain pipeline of IPO listings in Hong Kong have seen the much-anticipated debut of Hong Kong's largest share sale since the start of this year.

May 01, 2023, 3:06 PM

