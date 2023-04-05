New Suit - Personal Injury

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Joseph Chaiken & Associates PC, alleges negligence that led to slip-and-fall injuries sustained by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01307, Janvier et al v. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 05, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Marie Flore Aneska

Plaintiffs

Joseph Chaiken & Associates, PC

defendants

Wyndham Hotel Group

Wyndham Hotel Management, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Wyndham Worldwide, Inc.

John Does #1-10

Wyndham Hotel, Inc.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Lig Assets

Wyndham Properties, LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims