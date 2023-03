New Suit

Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, was sued Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which is sealed, was filed by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr; Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel and Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler on behalf of Janssen Products LP and Pharma Mar SA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01944, Janssen Products, L.P. et al v. Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 29, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Janssen Products, L.P.

Pharma Mar, S.A.

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

nature of claim: 890/