New Suit - Medicare

Covington & Burling filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court challenging the U.S. federal government's Medicare drug price negotiation program established under the Inflation Reduction Act. The suit, brought on behalf of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, contends that the program is unconstitutional, as it compels drugmakers to surrender their patented medications according to 'draconian' conditions dictated by the government, and retroactively removes regulatory protections which facilitate pharmaceutical innovation. The case is 3:23-cv-03818, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Becerra et al.

Health Care

July 18, 2023, 12:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Covington & Burling

defendants

Department Of Health And Human Services

Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation