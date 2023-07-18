Covington & Burling filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court challenging the U.S. federal government's Medicare drug price negotiation program established under the Inflation Reduction Act. The suit, brought on behalf of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, contends that the program is unconstitutional, as it compels drugmakers to surrender their patented medications according to 'draconian' conditions dictated by the government, and retroactively removes regulatory protections which facilitate pharmaceutical innovation. The case is 3:23-cv-03818, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Becerra et al.
Health Care
July 18, 2023, 12:24 PM