New Suit - Patent

Amgen, the maker of Neulasta, Enbrel and other pharmaceuticals, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court over its intended plan to begin marketing its biosimilar version of Janssen Biotech Inc.'s prescription drug 'Stelara.' The lawsuit, brought by McCarter & English and Latham & Watkins on behalf of Janssen, asserts two patents related to the active compound in 'Stelara' and the drugs method of treating ulcerative colitis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01549, Janssen Biotech, Inc. v. Amgen Inc.