Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Harbor Freight Tools USA Inc. to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Joel Bieber Firm on behalf of Johannes J. Janse Van Rensburg. The case is 2:23-cv-00058, Janse Van Rensburg v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 4:57 PM