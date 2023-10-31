Who Got The Work

Jennifer Del Medico of Jones Day has entered an appearance for certain Verizon executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 12 in New Jersey District Court by Lifshitz Law on behalf of Andrew Jankowski, contends that certain executives failed to disclose that the company did not adequately protect its workers from exposure to dangerous levels of lead as a result of handling Verizon-owned cables. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch, is 3:23-cv-21123, Jankowski v. Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

October 31, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Jankowski

Plaintiffs

Lifshitz Law PLLC

defendants

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Carol B. Tom

Carol B. Tome

Clarence Otis, Jr.

Daniel H. Schulman

Gregory G. Weaver

Hans Vestberg

Laxman Narasimhan

Mark T. Bertolini

Matthew Ellis

Melanie L. Healey

Rodney E. Slater

Roxanne S. Austin

Shellye L. Archambeau

Vittorio Colao

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws