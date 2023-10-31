Jennifer Del Medico of Jones Day has entered an appearance for certain Verizon executives in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Oct. 12 in New Jersey District Court by Lifshitz Law on behalf of Andrew Jankowski, contends that certain executives failed to disclose that the company did not adequately protect its workers from exposure to dangerous levels of lead as a result of handling Verizon-owned cables. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Kirsch, is 3:23-cv-21123, Jankowski v. Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
October 31, 2023, 12:09 PM