Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at DLA Piper on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News and Fox Corp. to Delaware District Court. The suit was filed by Farnan LLP, Pollock Cohen and Upper Seven Law on behalf of Nina Jankowicz, the former executive director of the Department of Homeland Security's disinformation governance board. The plaintiff argues that Fox intentionally spread lies about Jankowicz on its platform, including claiming that she intended to censor American's freedom of speech and that she wanted to give Twitter users the power to edit others' tweets. Fox hosts and commentators also referred to Jankowicz as 'disinfo overlord,' 'the wicked witch' and 'disinformation czaress.' As a result, Jankowicz claims she was subjected to death threats. The case is 1:23-cv-00513, Jankowicz v. Fox News Network, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 11, 2023, 11:39 AM

Nina Jankowicz

Farnan LLP

Fox Corporation

Fox News Network, LLC

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation