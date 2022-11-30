Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against ChannelAdvisor Corp. to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Devlin Law Firm and the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, accuses the defendant of selling software that delists or deletes data associated with products of the class on e-commerce platforms. The case is 5:22-cv-00484, JaniSource,LLC et al v. ChannelAdvisor Corp.

Internet & Social Media

November 30, 2022, 4:17 PM