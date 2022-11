Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Fidelity Brokerage Services to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Cole Sadkin LLC on behalf Sandra Janis, accuses the defendant of failing to inform the plaintiff of the distribution of the complete balance of her 401k plan and a method to rollover her plan into an inherited IRA. The case is 1:22-cv-06479, Janis v. Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

November 18, 2022, 5:04 PM