Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo and Navy Federal Credit Union to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged fraudulent wire transfers, was filed by Hale Ball Carlson Baumgartner Murphy on behalf of Janine Satterfield, individually and in her capacity as administrator for the Estate of Larry W. Cook. The case is 1:23-cv-00009, Janine Satterfield, individually and in her capacity as Administrator for the Estate of Larry W. Cook v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.