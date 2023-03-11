Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a digital privacy class action against Hoag Memorial Presbyterian Hospital to California Central District Court. The complaint contends that the private health information of patients who use the defendant's website was shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel. The court action was filed by Ahmad, Zavitsanos & Mensing; Caddell & Chapman; and Turke & Strauss. The case is 8:23-cv-00444, Jane v. Hoag Memorial Presbyterian Hospital.

March 11, 2023, 9:59 AM