Who Got The Work

Tad A. Devlin of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck and Byron J. McLain of Foley & Lardner have stepped in to represent Hope Worldwide Ltd. and Bruce and Robin Williams in a sexual abuse lawsuit against the International Churches of Christ and other defendants. The suit, filed Feb. 16 in California Central District Court by Samini Baric Katz, claims that the defendants facilitated and actively concealed the sexual abuse of minors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 2:23-cv-01192, Jane Roe 8 et al v. International Churches of Christ, Inc. et al.

California

April 03, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Roe 8

Joana Diaz

Plaintiffs

Samini Baric Katz LLP

Samin Baric Katz LLP

defendants

Al Baird

Alfredo Alanis

Alfredo Alanis

Bruce Williams

Bruce Williams

Hope Worldwide, Ltd.

International Churches of Christ, Inc.

Jacqueline Gansert Morici

Jacqueline Gansert-Morici

Robin Williams

Robin Williams

Steve Gansert Morici

Steve Gansert-Morici

The Estate of Charles Chuck Lucas

The International Christian Church, Inc.

Thomas Kip McKean

Thomas Kip McKean

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims