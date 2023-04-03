Tad A. Devlin of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck and Byron J. McLain of Foley & Lardner have stepped in to represent Hope Worldwide Ltd. and Bruce and Robin Williams in a sexual abuse lawsuit against the International Churches of Christ and other defendants. The suit, filed Feb. 16 in California Central District Court by Samini Baric Katz, claims that the defendants facilitated and actively concealed the sexual abuse of minors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 2:23-cv-01192, Jane Roe 8 et al v. International Churches of Christ, Inc. et al.
