Donald E. Bradley of Musick, Peeler & Garrett; William S. Kronenberg of Kronenberg Law PC; and Mark J. Barrera of the Barrera Firm have stepped in to represent Mission Point Christian Church and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in California Central District Court by Samini Baric Katz on behalf of two plaintiffs who claim they were repeatedly sexually assaulted as minors by members of the church. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:23-cv-00765, Jane Roe 1 et al v. International Churches of Christ, Inc. et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
March 18, 2023, 1:15 PM