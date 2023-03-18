Who Got The Work

Donald E. Bradley of Musick, Peeler & Garrett; William S. Kronenberg of Kronenberg Law PC; and Mark J. Barrera of the Barrera Firm have stepped in to represent Mission Point Christian Church and other defendants in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in California Central District Court by Samini Baric Katz on behalf of two plaintiffs who claim they were repeatedly sexually assaulted as minors by members of the church. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:23-cv-00765, Jane Roe 1 et al v. International Churches of Christ, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 18, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Roe 1

Jane Roe 2

Plaintiffs

Samini Baric Katz LLP

Samin Baric Katz LLP

defendants

Cindy Wilkinson

Does

Hope Worldwide, Ltd.

International Churches of Christ, Inc.

Mark Wilkinson

Marty Wilkinson

Mike Taliaferro

Mission Point Christian Church

Nancy Wilkinson

The International Christian Church, Inc.

Thomas Kip McKean

Thomas Kip McKean

defendant counsels

Kronenberg Law PC

The Barrera Firm

Musick, Peeler & Garrett

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims