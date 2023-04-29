New Suit

Varsity Brands, a network of team sporting and cheerleading businesses, and owner Bain Capital were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Osborne & Francis and Strom Law Firm on behalf of three 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs, claims that Varsity Brands, its member teams and affiliated organizations facilitated a culture that allowed minor athletes to be emotional, physically and sexually exploited. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00788, Jane Does 1, and 2 by and through their mother, Mary Doe, and Jane Doe 3, by and through her father, Joseph Doe v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.

April 29, 2023, 2:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Does 1, and 2 by and through their mother, Mary Doe, and Jane Doe 3, by and through her father, Joseph Doe

Plaintiffs

Osborne & Associates Law Firm P.A.

defendants

Bain Capital, LP

Ashley Hughes

Champion Elite Legacy LLC

Charlesbank Capital Partners, LP

Erick Kristianson

Jeff Webb

U.S. All Star Federation, Inc. d/b/a U.S. All Star Federation

USA Federation for Sport Cheering d/b/a USA Cheer

Varsity Brands Holding Company, Inc.

Varsity Brands, LLC

Varsity Spirit, LLC

