Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at GableGotwals, Perri Dunn and Foliart Huff Ottaway & Bottom on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Mount Saint Mary High School, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed by DiCello Levitt and the Bussett Legal Group on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of ignoring and concealing reports of sexual assault, harassment and abuse at the school. The case is 5:22-cv-00992, Doe et al. v. Mount Saint Mary High School Corp. of the State of Oklahoma et al.

Education

November 17, 2022, 7:58 PM