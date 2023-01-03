New Suit

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., and Park West Galleries were sued Tuesday in California Central District Court for claims of assault by an employee on a cruise. The lawsuit was filed by Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that a gallery employee on the ship targeted her for sexual assault. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00009, Jane Doe v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 03, 2023, 5:56 PM