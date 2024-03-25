Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Willkie Farr & Gallagher have stepped in to defend Google in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Feb. 7 in California Central District Court by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Team and Liddle Sheets Coulson, accuses PHE Inc., the parent company of adult product retailer Adam & Eve, of sharing customers' private sexual information including purchases, fetishes and search terms with Google through the use of Google Analytics in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. According to the complaint, customers' IP addresses are not anonymized, allowing Google to match data to specific customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, is 2:24-cv-01065, Jane Doe v. Phe, Inc. et al.

Technology

March 25, 2024, 9:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe

Jane Doe

Plaintiffs

Arias Sanguinetti Wang And Team LLP

Liddle Sheets Coulson PC

defendants

Google LLC

Phe, Inc.

Phe, Inc.

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims