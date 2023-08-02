Salesforce, Backpage and Carl Ferrer were slapped with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Annie McAdams PC; Sico Hoelscher Harris; and the Gallagher Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of facilitating online sex trafficking in violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01715, Jane Doe (S.L.E.) v. Salesforce Inc et al.
Technology
August 02, 2023, 9:50 AM