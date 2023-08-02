New Suit - Trafficking Victims Protection Act

Salesforce, Backpage and Carl Ferrer were slapped with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Annie McAdams PC; Sico Hoelscher Harris; and the Gallagher Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases accusing the defendants of facilitating online sex trafficking in violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01715, Jane Doe (S.L.E.) v. Salesforce Inc et al.

Technology

August 02, 2023, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe (S.L.E.)

Plaintiffs

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Annie Mcadams PC

Gallagher Law Firm

defendants

Salesforce Inc

Backpage.com LLC

Carl Ferrer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims