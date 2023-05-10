Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Salesforce, Backpage.com and former Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer to Texas Northern District Court. The court action is part of a string of similar cases filed on behalf of 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs alleging that the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. The suit was filed by Annie McAdams PC, Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP and Provost Umphrey Law Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-01055, Jane Doe (R.H.) v. Salesforce, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 10, 2023, 1:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe RH

Plaintiffs

Annie Mcadams PC

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Provost Umphrey Law Firm

defendants

Salesforce, Inc.

Backpage.com, LLC

Carl Ferrer

defendant counsels

Carrington Coleman

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims