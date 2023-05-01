New Suit - Personal Injury

Salesforce.com, Backpage.com and Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer were hit with a lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court over claims that the defendants facilitated sex trafficking. The court action, filed by Annie McAdams P.C., Sico Hoelscher Harris and Gallagher Law Firm, is part of a string of cases filed on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs alleging that the defendants profited from advertisements paid for by third-party traffickers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00927, Jane Doe LH v. Salesforce, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 01, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe LH

Plaintiffs

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Annie Mcadams PC

Gallagher Law Firm

defendants

Salesforce, Inc.

Backpage.com LLC

Carl Ferrer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims