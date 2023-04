Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against unidentified defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Jeff Anderson & Associates and KBM Law on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who alleges that the defendant groomed and sexually assaulted her when she was a child. The case is 2:23-cv-03232, Jane Doe Jaa 8000 et al v. Defendant Doe 1.

California

April 28, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe Jaa 8000

defendants

Defendant Doe 1

defendant counsels

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims