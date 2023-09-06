Paul A. Alarcon, Colton Parks and Samuel Q. Schleier from Bowman and Brooke have stepped in as defense counsel to Uber and Rasier LLC in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by Williams Hart & Boundas, is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-03949, Jane Doe F-2 v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.
Technology
September 06, 2023, 8:07 AM