Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Friday removed a lawsuit against Salesforce Inc., Backpage.com and former Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Sico Hoelscher Harris, Provost Umphrey Law Firm and Annie McAdams P.C., is part of a string of similar cases filed on behalf of 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs alleging that the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. The case is 3:23-cv-01353, Jane Doe CJM v. Salesforce Inc et al.

Technology

June 17, 2023, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe CJM

Plaintiffs

Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Annie Mcadams PC

defendants

Salesforce Inc

Backpage.com LLC

Carl Ferrer

defendant counsels

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims