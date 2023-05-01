New Suit - Sex Trafficking

Backpage.com, the defunct classified ad website known for it sex ads, and Salesforce.com were sued on Monday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. The lawsuit, brought by Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP, Annie McAdams PC, and Gallagher Law Firm on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' plaintiff, claims the defendants knowingly enabled, promoted and profited from prostitution. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00944, Jane Doe Av v. Salesforce Inc et al.

Technology

May 01, 2023, 7:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe Av

Plaintiffs

Sico Hoelscher Harris LLP

Annie Mcadams PC

Gallagher Law Firm

defendants

Salesforce Inc

Backpage.com LLC

Carl Ferrer

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims