New Suit

Varsity Brands, a network of team sporting and cheerleading businesses, its owner Bain Capital and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Osborne & Francis and the Strom Law Firm on behalf of a 'Jane Doe' defendant, is part of a wave of cases alleging that Varsity Brands, its member teams and affiliated organizations facilitated a culture that allowed minor athletes to be emotional, physically and sexually exploited. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02149, Jane Doe 3 by and through her father, Joseph Doe v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.