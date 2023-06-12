Who Got The Work
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Seth Alhadeff and Lydecker LLP partner Stephanie Pidermann have stepped in as defense counsel to U.S. All Star Federation Inc. and USA Federation for Sport Cheering in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The case, filed April 28 in Florida Middle District Court by Osborne & Francis and the Strom Law Firm on behalf of three 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs, claims that Varsity Brands, its member teams and affiliated organizations facilitated a culture that allowed minor athletes to be emotional, physically and sexually exploited. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:23-cv-00788, Jane Doe 1 et al v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.
Investment Firms
June 12, 2023, 5:52 AM
Plaintiffs
- Jane Doe 1
- Jane Doe 2
- Jane Doe 3
- Jane Does 1, and 2 by and through their mother, Mary Doe, and Jane Doe 3, by and through her father, Joseph Doe
Plaintiffs
- Osborne & Francis Law Firm PLLC
- Osborne & Francis, PLLC
- Strom Law Firm, LLC
- Strom Law Firm
- Osborne & Francis
defendants
- Bain Capital, LP
- Ashley Hughes
- Champion Elite Legacy
- Champion Elite Legacy LLC
- Charlesbank Capital Partners, LP
- Erick Kristianson
- Jeff Webb
- U.S. All Star Federation, Inc.
- U.S. All Star Federation, Inc. d/b/a U.S. All Star Federation
- USA Federation for Sport Cheering
- USA Federation for Sport Cheering d/b/a USA Cheer
- Varsity Brands Holding Company, Inc.
- Varsity Brands, LLC
- Varsity Spirit, LLC
defendant counsels
- Kathryn Bonacorsi
- King, Blackwell, Zehnder & Wermuth, PA
- Lanigan & Lanigan, Pl
- Akerman
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
- Locke Lord
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
- Lydecker LLP
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct