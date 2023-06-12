Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Seth Alhadeff and Lydecker LLP partner Stephanie Pidermann have stepped in as defense counsel to U.S. All Star Federation Inc. and USA Federation for Sport Cheering in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The case, filed April 28 in Florida Middle District Court by Osborne & Francis and the Strom Law Firm on behalf of three 'Jane Doe' plaintiffs, claims that Varsity Brands, its member teams and affiliated organizations facilitated a culture that allowed minor athletes to be emotional, physically and sexually exploited. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:23-cv-00788, Jane Doe 1 et al v. Varsity Brands, LLC et al.

Investment Firms

June 12, 2023, 5:52 AM

