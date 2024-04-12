Who Got The Work

Krista M. Cabrera and William N. Lawther of Foley & Lardner have entered appearances for Sentry Insurance Group and Nic Hernandez in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 26 in California Central District Court by Hogie & Campbell Lawyers on behalf of a former commercial underwriter, seeks an injunction ordering the defendants to produce payroll and time records and other documents signed by the plaintiff while in the scope of her employment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:24-cv-00394, Janae Gee v. Sentry Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2024, 9:18 AM

