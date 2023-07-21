Removed To Federal Court

Zurich American Insurance Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sandles Legal on behalf of Jana Trucking Line Inc. The complaint accuses the defendant of improperly refusing to reimburse the plaintiff for an insured shipment of cheese that spoiled due to a refrigerator malfunction. The defendant is represented by Plunkett Cooney. The case is 2:23-cv-11759, Jana Trucking Line, Inc. v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 4:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Jana Trucking Line, Inc.

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute